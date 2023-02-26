James Milner: We Have to Bounce Back and Be Mentally Strong

Liverpool’s 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace reflects a ‘loss of confidence’ in the squad according to James Milner.

“Obviously at this moment in time with the confidence a bit lower and a few bad experiences, it probably gets us down a bit more than it should do at this moment in time – and that’s something we need to try to fight through”, he said.

“It’s hard when you’re not getting the results you want to see the good things in the performances.”

But the mentality giants need to find their way back and look for positive signs.

“It’s important that we don’t get too down on not getting the results and things that don’t go our way in games, we have to bounce back and be a bit mentally more strong than that, and also still see the good parts in the games”, he added.

Diogo Jota returned from injury and played for about 70 minutes.

“I thought Jots did well, he’s been out for a long time and he’s had bits and bobs, he’ll be very tired tomorrow”, said Milner.

“A few other lads coming back, Virgil – the amount of football he’s played since he’s had an injury and things like that. The boys gave everything they had, you saw the desire and the willingness and the drive to try to get the result. It’s a point, it’s not a defeat but sometimes it feels like that when you’re desperate to get the win.”