Jurgen Klopp: “You Feel Something’s Not Right”

Crystal Palace always comes with it’s own unique set of challenges. Even though we’ve beaten them a lot in recent memory, there is always the feeling of a bogey lingering at Selhurst Park. Liverpool Men went there on Saturday and played out a lifeless draw without Darwin Nunez, after the midweek loss to Real Madrid.

“I think we killed the atmosphere with the way we played,” Jürgen Klopp told Sky Sports following the game.

“When football is predictable, it means it’s easier to defend. To be unpredictable you need different movements, that’s what we have to offer in behind the lines as well.

“It was always in the midfield area. We gave balls away, but they were really aggressive as well. You feel something’s not right, but it’s an away point and it’s OK. It’s not brilliant, but it’s OK.”

Well, yeah, the midfield that came out today was Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Naby Keita which was never going to be great, despite all of Klopp’s faith in them. Keita, who somehow remained uninjured throughout, seemed to be tackle happy, and James Milner (bless him) is James Milner.

“In moments like this [we miss Darwin Nunez], but we can play without him. We have Diogo [Jota] on the pitch who can be the threat in behind as well. When Mo [Salah] and Cody [Gakpo] are dropping, Diogo has to be there,” Klopp continued.

“I didn’t see a massive influence [from the Real Madrid game]. If we score, we go home and win 1-0. I can remember standing in this same room talking about a difficult game but we won because we scored from a set piece.”

Unfortunately for Klopp and the Red Men there was no scoring from set pieces on Saturday and there was no winning. Even James Milner admitted that something is rotten on Merseyside and they just have to get through it.

“We haven’t been playing our best football this season,” Milner admitted. “Little things that go against us, we’re not shrugging them off as well as we should do.

“Getting a clean sheet is a big thing. If we can be difficult to beat we have players who can score goals.

“We have to keep going. We’re our harshest critics. It’s important we don’t listen to the noise outside. It’s down to us. We’re the only ones who can change it. We’ve fallen short this year. We have to dig down.

“The most important thing that matters is what’s said in the dressing room. It was important not to get too high before and not get too down now.”