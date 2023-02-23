Official: Liverpool’s Postponed Match Against Chelsea Set for April

In September, the death of Queen Elizabeth forced the postponement of two Premier League games for Liverpool. Previously, their home match against Wolves was set for next week with an 8PM GMT kickoff on Wednesday, March 1st.

Now, their second and final postponed match, against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, has been rescheduled with the game set to similarly be a mid-week affair with an 8PM kickoff on Tuesday, April 4th. The timing could probably be called less than ideal.

As things stand, the game now comes immediately following their trip to face Manchester City at The Etihad, a scheduling choice that will give Jürgen Klopp’s Reds just two days to rest and train between the Saturday and Tuesday kickoffs.

Their next game is then at Anfield against Arsenal—though strangely, it’s not until Sunday, giving them four days to recover and prepare. For a side with fading top four hopes, though, that’s a bracing three game stretch no matter how it’s set up.

City and Arsenal are currently battling it out for the Premier League title and Liverpool could be set to help determine the outcome of that race, but more important for the Reds will be their own concerns of chasing Champions League qualification.