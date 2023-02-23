Steven Gerrard Rumoured to Be Under Consideration for PSG Job

Paris Saint-Germain have earned themselves something of a reputation for churning through managers with Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, and Mauricio Pochettino all lasting less than two full seasons for the Parisian sportswashers in recent years.

That means that despite still being in the running in Europe and yet again leading Ligue 1, there has been plenty of speculation about who will replace Christophe Galtier, who is widely seen as having fallen out of favour with the PSG hierarchy.

The most commonly floated idea of late has been that the now out of work Thomas Tuchel could be set to return given he’s seen as the manager who got the most out of—and had the best relationship with—star Neymar during his tenure at the club.

Now, though, the Scottish Daily Express claim exclusive insight into the shock arrival of a new potential managerial candidate: former Liverpool star and Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard. To which we can only scratch our heads.

Gerrard was last seen losing the dressing room at Aston Villa after being given free reign to spend big—relatively speaking, at least—to build what was meant to be a side that could finish in the top half and challenge for the secondary European places.

Following his sacking, former PSG boss Emery has appeared to get far more out of the group of players at Villa, and most have assumed that if Gerrard intends to continue as a manager he will need to move to a club with less stature to rebuild.

Further undermining the idea he could make for a sensible target for PSG is that his main claim to managerial competence so far was his ability to suppress opposition xG while at Rangers—or, he has no record of getting the most out of attacking talent.

Recently, Gerrard was proposed as a top target for Leeds United, which already seemed something of a stretch given how badly his time at Villa is perceived to have gone. Now, it’s Paris Saint-Germain. At this rate it will be Bayern Munich next month.