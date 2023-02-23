Salah Breaks Records Against Madrid

Mohamed Salah’s record-breaking exploits were (rightfully) buried amongst all the doom and gloom after Liverpool FC folded meekly at home at Real Madrid.

It took him just 4 minutes to break one as his assist for Darwin Nunez’s flick was his 13th assist in the Champions League for Liverpool, more than any other player in the club’s history.

Ten minutes later, a Thibaut Courtois howler gave the Egyptian King his goal - his 42nd strike for Liverpool in the competition, which broke Steven Gerrard’s record.

That goal also gave Salah 44 goals in the Champions League for all teams, equalling Didier Drogba’s record for the most scored by an African player. Something tells me he’s not quite done yet...

All in all, a remarkable achievement for a player who’s had plenty of scintillating performances down the right wing for the club. We’ll likely need some more of those goals if Liverpool are to make anything out of this season.