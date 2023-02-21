Calvin Ramsay Faces Long Injury Lay Off

Calvin Ramsay went on Instagram to post a picture of himself in a hospital bed, assuring fans that his surgery went well. The nature of his injury in unknown, though it looks to be his knee.

According to The Telegraph, he is set for a long lay-off as he recovers. While Ramsay has yet only made two senior appearances for the Reds in the League Cup, this injury in another in a long line of misfortunes which have befallen the team this season.

This will be a blow to the young player who had just started to carve a name for himself with the Under 21s and the first team. He was brought in this past summer from Aberdeen to serve as back up for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The updated Champions League squad list went out on Monday without his name, proving that the team expects him to be on the sidelines for some time.

His Liverpool teammates commented on his post with well-wishes and encouragement — mainly in the form of emojis. My personal favorite came from Andy Robertson, who posted a heart emoji followed by a Scottish flag emoji to his compatriot. Really, what else needs to be said?

There hasn’t been an official statement released by the club regarding a timeline for Ramsay, but hopefully he’ll be back before the end of the season.