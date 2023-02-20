Spain Consider Early Senior Call-Up for Stefan Bajcetic

Stefan Bajcetic has made quite the impact for Liverpool this month, with the 18-year-old stepping into a midfield hit hard by the struggles for form of Fabinho and injury to Thiago Alcantara and ending up named the team’s player of the month.

His rapid ascension could be set to continue with word out of Spain that he’s one of the players national team manager Luis de la Fuente is most eager to watch in person when he attends Tuesday’s Champions League tie between the Reds and Real Madrid.

According to AS, Spain’s RFEF view ensuring Bajcetic stays committed to Spain in the longer term and isn’t wooed by Serbia—who the dual-nationality youngster is also eligible to play for—is a priority that could see him fast-tracked to the senior squad.

Such a call-up likely wouldn’t mean instant playing time for Bajcetic, with Spain set to take on Norway and Scotland in the March international break, but it would put something of a bow on the player’s rapid rise in stature over the past few months.