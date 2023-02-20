Jürgen Klopp Provides Message Of Support For Former Red Loris Karius

A moment of madness from Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope against Liverpool may just have thrust former Red Loris Karius back into the lime-light. Pope earned a stone cold red card — despite what Eddie Howe thinks — after deliberately handling the ball well outside of his box, denying Mohamed Salah a goal scoring opportunity.

Newcastle are set to take on Manchester United in the EFL Cup Final next Sunday, and are likely be forced into starting Karius with Pope suspended and regular back up Martin Dúbravka cup tied.

When asked after the match about Newcastle having to turn to Karius, Jürgen Klopp shared his belief in the former Liverpool goalkeeper.

“Yeah, I heard about that,” said Klopp of Karius likely starting. “I think they can absolutely rely on him, there’s no doubt about that. He’s a great goalie, that’s why Newcastle signed him. But of course unlucky for Nick Pope in the moment.”

For Karius, it is a chance for a modicum of redemption after a rocky road these past few years. The German goalkeeper has been unable to retain a regular starting spot after sustaining a concussion in the Champions League final for Liverpool and subsequently losing his confidence.

“Absolutely (a good opportunity for him),” said Klopp. “This is what he was working for all the time, absolutely.”