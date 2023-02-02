 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Firmino Close to Signing Contract Extension

An extension would see our number nine stay until 2025.

By dxtehsecks
Liverpool Training Session Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Per Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Liverpool FC forward Roberto Firmino is on the verge of extending his stay at the club.

Even though we’ve entered the final six months of the Brazillian’s contract, an extension shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, as both Firmino and manager Jürgen Klopp have expressed a desire to continue their partnership.

Speaking on Sky Germany, Firmino’s agent Roger Wittmann provided an update on discussions, saying that an outcome was likely this month:

“It’s a long relationship between Roberto and Liverpool Roberto is comfortable. At the moment we are in a great exchange and in February we will probably know where the journey is going.”

“But Roberto also has to have a say in order to find an agreement with Liverpool. We are on the right track. We have really good talks with Liverpool. It’s an outstanding club.”

A member of the squad since 2015 and one of the team’s most beloved players, Firmino has been one of the few bright spots of the season, with nine goals to his name. He is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and should be back in training in the middle of the month.

