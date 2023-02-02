Firmino Close to Signing Contract Extension

Per Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Liverpool FC forward Roberto Firmino is on the verge of extending his stay at the club.

Even though we’ve entered the final six months of the Brazillian’s contract, an extension shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, as both Firmino and manager Jürgen Klopp have expressed a desire to continue their partnership.

News #Firmino: As reported he is on verge to extend at #LFC as his agent confirms at Sky. Decision soon. Usually he wanted to sign a new contract until 2025. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/z58wFyK6cx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 1, 2023

Speaking on Sky Germany, Firmino’s agent Roger Wittmann provided an update on discussions, saying that an outcome was likely this month:

“It’s a long relationship between Roberto and Liverpool Roberto is comfortable. At the moment we are in a great exchange and in February we will probably know where the journey is going.” “But Roberto also has to have a say in order to find an agreement with Liverpool. We are on the right track. We have really good talks with Liverpool. It’s an outstanding club.”

A member of the squad since 2015 and one of the team’s most beloved players, Firmino has been one of the few bright spots of the season, with nine goals to his name. He is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and should be back in training in the middle of the month.