Klopp On Núñez Injury: “Hopefully It’s Just Painful And Not More”

While yesterday’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park was mostly positive for Liverpool, an injury to Darwin Núñez did put a slight damper on the affair. The injury occurred early in the second half when Kieran Trippier slid in recklessly and took out the striker’s legs.

The initial anger at seeing referee Anthony Taylor inexplicably award the free kick to Trippier for a foul he committed was quickly replaced by concern as it became apparent a hard landing on his right shoulder had left Núñez in some discomfort. While the Uruguayan would carry on for a few more minutes, he eventually went down again clutching his shoulder, and he was replaced by Roberto Firmino.

Manager Jürgen Klopp provided a brief update on the striker after the match, but he didn’t have too many details to share.

“The bad news [is] Darwin has something on his shoulder. We will see,” said Klopp. “In that situation I don’t know what he [the referee] whistled there against him, to be honest.”

As for the severity of the problem, all Klopp would say is that it was too early to tell, but the hope was it was just some pain rather than any sort of structural damage.

“In the end, he had to go off with a shoulder issue. We need further assessment; I don’t know in the moment. In the moment it is painful, but hopefully it’s just painful and not more.”

With the Reds back in action for the opening leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Real Madrid on Tuesday, there isn’t much time for Núñez to recover if the injury is anything more than a bit of pain and discomfort. It’s hard not to assume his availability for the match is in doubt at this point.