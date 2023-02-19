Trent Alexander-Arnold: It’s Starting to Feel Like the Liverpool We’re Used to

Liverpool looked more confident coming off of their win against Everton in the Merseyside Derby and it was necessary to follow that up with another win, according to Trent Alexander-Arnold - which they did against Newcastle.

“We got our win against Everton, that was a massive one for us as well. It would have meant nothing if we’d come here and hadn’t backed it up with another win”, he said.

“The red card settles the game down for us and makes it difficult for them. It’s a tough place to come, not many teams come here and win, so we’re delighted to take the three points home.”

Darwin Nunez’s opening goal at around the tenth minute was crucial.

“It was a good sequence of play, something we’ve worked on in training, especially on our triangle on the side and moving them around. It was a great run from Darwin and a great finish. It was important”, he said.

“They haven’t conceded a lot of goals, it was something we talked about. To break them down twice isn’t a thing many teams do”.

The squad has been lacking in confidence for most of the season, and needs consistency, but this may be the turning point.

“We’re used to going on winning streaks throughout seasons, we know how to put them together. It’s starting to feel – and look – like the Liverpool team that we’re used to. There are positive signs. There’s things we can look at and get better at… it’s a great stepping stone for us”, he added.