Virgil van Dijk: “We Take It, We Move On”

Virgil van Dijk returned from six weeks on the sidelines due to injury to Liverpool win against Newcastle.

“It feels very good. Being healthy is the most important thing in the world. It was a tough six weeks but I’m back, obviously I will do everything in my power to recover and be ready for the Champions League game, it is massive for us”, he said.

“It’s a lot of hard work behind the scenes but I’m happy to be back and contributing to a very good win. Now it’s time to make the rest of the season as good as possible and do it all together.”

Liverpool’s win against Everton in the Merseyside Derby gave the squad some renewed confidence and this energy must keep going, he believes.

“Coming away from the big win against Everton, it was important to keep going and find a way to win. We had intensity, especially in the beginning”, he added.

It’ll be important for the Reds to find consistency once again, and match up to the high standards set for the past few years.

“The only way to do that is on the pitch. Today and in the last game against Everton we showed that. This is a good step and we’ll take it. Onto the next one”, said van Dijk.

“We have had a difficult season, but to come and win here, I’m really proud. We take it, we move on, and step by step we go forward.”