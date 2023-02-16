Darwin Nuñez Confident Results Will Come for Liverpool

Liverpool’s 2022-23 season hasn’t gone to plan so far with the Reds sat ninth in the table and big summer signing Darwin Nuñez having shown great promise but so far falling short of expected end product.

While there’s games to be played, though, there’s hope. Hope that a win on Saturday against current fourth-place Newcastle could drag Liverpool within six points of that side—and with a game in hand.

“We’re going through a tough time but I’m confident we will pick ourselves up and respond and rise up the table,” Nuñez said. “I think we’re going to respond because people here know what Liverpool really is.

“Both the manager and the players, we all know that this is a big club and I believe that we’re going to turn things around and come out of this bad run that we’ve been going through at the moment.”

Before the boost of Monday’s 2-0 victory over local rivals Everton, Liverpool had just a single draw and one total goal scored to go along with three losses in the league since the turn of the calendar year.

During that time, though, they’ve significantly underperformed expected goals metrics, meaning much like Nuñez himself they’ve been creating enough chances to win games. They just haven’t taken them.

“When the team is out of form, you as an individual can be struggling for form too,” added the Uruguayan attacker. “So we need to improve a lot of things and focus on the positives and put the past behind us.”

“I’m sure that when we all get back to form, I will be doing the same. But the main thing is that we’re a team—and that is everything. I think that in time we’ll start to see some good and positive results.”