Victory Over Everton “Step in the Right Direction” for Struggling Reds

After a difficult season that has seen Liverpool looking mentally and physically drained by the previous campaign’s efforts that saw them fall just short of a historic quadruple, the Reds looked something like their vintage best against Everton on Monday night.

It will take more than one game to declare this side has found a way to turn things around, but it was night for at least one night to be able to simply enjoy the show put on in front of the home faithful as Liverpool ran out deserved 2-0 victors over their rival Blues.

“I thought the overall performance was top from start to finish,” was captain Jordan Henderson’s reaction following the match. “Everyone was at it, we knew it was a big game for us. It doesn’t make up for the last few weeks but it’s a step in the right direction.”

“It was more like us. It was a big week for us internally. We had a bit of time after the last game with this being on a Monday night. So we had nine days, training has been very good this week and we took that into the game—and that’s the most pleasing thing.”

Pleasing and promising about sum things up, but the next game will be telling as the now ninth-place Reds take on surprise fourth-place Newcastle in a match that, if results go their way elsewhere, could see them climb as high as sixth and six off the top four.

“They are flying this season and unbeaten in a long time,” Henderson added. “It’s a really tough place to play but if we can perform like we did against Everton then you never know. We need to be ready again and if we do that on Saturday we have a chance.”