Klopp Talk: I Am 100% Committed

With every crisis comes the rumours about what exactly is going to happen with whoever is in charge. And there’s really no better way to describe what Liverpool is going through right now (10th in the league, in case you’ve been avoiding that particular piece of information) than ‘a crisis’. Luckily, the boss is clear about where he stands on the matter.

“I have too much responsibility and I want it and I want to sort it again,” Jurgen Klopp said this weekend, prior to the Merseyside derby. “I am 100% committed. If we win I feel like I was part of it but if we lose I feel 100% responsible. I was always like this in my life, so you can imagine how big the responsibility at the moment is and how I feel now and we will do absolutely everything to get through this and prepare the very positive future again.”

When asked what he told the players after the 3-0 loss to Wolves, Klopp was just as empathic:

“I hope it was the right things. It’s not the first time in my life I’ve had a situation so that might be helpful – again – and I think in situations like this you have to be 100% clear, not hiding behind anything; critical, but respectful as well, because I know that it is always like this, that people who are not really involved have to write and have the possibility to go for them. All of a sudden they can be angry with us: ‘How can he do that?!’ and stuff like this.”

Hopefully whatever he said—critical and respectful—makes the difference as Liverpool take on Everton at home today.