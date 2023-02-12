Jurgen Klopp: “I Am Responsible for All of This”

Liverpool are tenth in the Premier League with 29 points to league topper Arsenal’s 51 (having played one game less than the Gunners), and the injury list is still not short. Manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to Sky Sports about the current situation. Klopp admitted that the squad is certainly in the midst of a crisis.

“Of course we are, we don’t hide from that. You have to get out of it and that is what we are doing”, he said.

And he takes the blame for it as well, stating that he is the one who should be in the firing line for criticism.

“You can criticise everything that right, but don’t go for the wrong people, that makes no sense. I am responsible for all of this, if you want to criticise, criticise me. That is how it is, and I have no problem with that”, he said.

Klopp was asked if the players are still recovering from a grueling four-trophy chase last year.

“I don’t know 100% but we know it was influential but again from our point of view if you suffer from something, you can keep on suffering or you can fight out of it” he said.

Up next is the Merseyside Derby against Sean Dyche’s Everton - yeah, think about that for a second, a real treat - on Monday night at Anfield.