Real Madrid Reportedly Keen On Recruiting Jürgen Klopp

Real Madrid are having a rough patch. They are behind bitter rivals Barcelona by eight points in the La Liga table, an unacceptable situation at the Spanish capital. Liverpool’s fortunes are even worse. They currently languish in 10th place in the Premier League and are out of both domestic cups.

As such, rumours have begun to swirl in the local Spanish press that Real Madrid are looking to ditch current manager Carlo Ancelotti in favour of courting Jürgen Klopp.

According to El Nacional, a Barcelona-based newspaper, so make of that what you will, Madrid have already made contact with Klopp regarding a switch for next season. This has obviously compounded in drama due to the fact that Liverpool are set to face off against Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16.

Spanish media is notoriously cozy with their big clubs, and since it’s only one dubious source that is claiming this information, it is hard to take this seriously. However, what is concerning is the fact that the press believes that Liverpool’s turmoil is enough to unsettle Klopp, who has been a fixture at the club since 2015.

It is worth noting that back then, after Klopp left his job at Borussia Dortmund to take his football sabbatical, Madrid were one of the big clubs who attempted to recruit him before Liverpool succeeded.

In April 2022, Klopp extended his contract with the club until 2026.