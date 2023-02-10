Klopp Talk: Diogo Jota Now Training Normally,

Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the squad’s injuries, ahead of the clash with Everton in the Premier League. There hasn’t been much for Liverpool fans to be happy about, but there’s one silver lining: Diogo Jota may be back in the lineup.

“Diogo is the closest, he trains now normal already for two days, so another three days [of] training is possible for him. I think he is in contention for the squad, I would say, but we have to wait a little bit”, said Klopp.

Unfortunately Bobby Firmino and Virgil van Dijk are still out of contention.

“Bobby next one, I don’t know, we have to see how that looks now, how he deals with training intensity [and] stuff like this and then we make a decision there”, Klopp added.

“Virgil, I don’t think he is that close already, but we will work on that as well. Arthur, probably similar to Bobby, I would say.”

Additionally, Thiago has been revealed to be facing some hip issues, which is bad news for the already struggling Liverpool midfield.

“I know the problems, but I have to ask the medical department what I am allowed to say about it. Hip flexor, stuff like this, that’s it pretty much. He wasn’t able to train”, Klopp said.