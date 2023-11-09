Luis Diaz Available to Play for Liverpool vs. Toulouse in Europa League

After his late heroics to salvage a point for Liverpool against Luton Town over the weekend, Luis Diaz is expected to be involved against Toulouse in the Europa League and could be in line to start the match.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp spoke about his availability and the ongoing situation with his father remaining kidnapped after almost two weeks—and despite talk that he was set to be released since the weekend.

“No real news, which is a positive somehow, but no real news,” Klopp noted. “He decided last week because he cannot go to Colombia he is here and when he is here when he is at training it is a safe place.”

The release of Diaz’ father is believed delayed due to the safety concerns of the kidnappers, who are affiliated with the National Liberation Army (ELN) and are seeking assurances for once they hand him over.

“When he is around the matches it is a safe place with the team and everything is okay in the moment,” the Liverpool manager added. “He wants to be with us, he travelled, he is here, and so he is available.”