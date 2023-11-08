Liverpool Expecting “Tough Game” Away at Toulouse in the Europa League

On Thursday night, Liverpool have a chance to guarantee a place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League with a victory over Toulouse, and based on their form in European play so far this season you wouldn’t put that past them.

Liverpool are the side with momentum in their group, having defeated Toulouse 5-1 at Anfield in their last outing, but as their stumble against Luton Town over the weekend showed in the league, they can’t take a result here for granted.

“We’ve got some good momentum,” said goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who started the last Europa League match and is expected to be between the sticks in place of number one Alisson Becker again on Thursday evening.

“We had a big win the last time out and won our other two games as well, so we’re just looking to add to that and continue winning ways in the competition really. We have started well, so just looking to keep up that same momentum.”

Despite their presence in Europe’s second cup competition, Toulouse are struggling in Ligue 1 this season, sitting 14th and just a point off the relegation places. A chance to upset Liverpool at home, though, should see them fired up.

“Toulouse caused us a few problems,” Kelleher noted. “It won’t be an easy game, especially away from home. I thought their fans were very good when they came to us so I’m expecting a good atmosphere. I think it’ll be a tough game.”