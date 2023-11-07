Jürgen Klopp Points to Counter-Pressing Failures in Luton Town Draw

Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Luton Town on Sunday afternoon made for frustrating viewing at times for the club’s fans. No surprise, then, that at times it made for rather frustrating viewing for manager Jürgen Klopp.

The Liverpool boss pointed to his side’s failures to counter-press effectively—especially in the first half—as the difference in the game and the main reason for dropping points against their bottom half opposition.

“What I didn’t like, particularly in the first half, was that we had zero counter-pressing,” Klopp said of his big problem on the day. “That is something I take personally, to be honest. I told the boys, it’s not okay.

“But I know that they actually want to do it so the question is then why didn’t they do it? So I have to figure that out. But I will, it’s not rocket science probably but that I have to watch it back. I have enough time for that.”

Liverpool’s struggles meant Luton became increasingly confident they could get a result, eventually leading to the underdog hosts going up a goal and requiring Luis Diaz’ heroics for the Reds to salvage a point.

“We all know, we saw these games before, the situation doesn’t get clearer with time,” Klopp added. “If we score one then little gaps open up. With at 0-0, Luton stay in the game. You have to make sure they are not.