Klopp on Luis Diaz Goal and Struggle with Father’s Kidnapping

For Liverpool and the club’s fans, Sunday’s match against Luton Town was a frustrating ninety minutes surrounding one fantastic, magical moment, as Luis Diaz came off the bench to score a goal and salvage a point.

The Colombian winger, whose father is currently kidnapped, had signalled to manager Jürgen Klopp that he wanted to be involved. Nobody, though, would have expected him to score such an important goal.

“It’s wonderful, it’s emotional, and it’s fantastic but the real problem is not sorted,” Klopp sid of Daiz’ goal. “We wanted to give—and he wanted as well—the opportunity to be a little bit distracted from the other things.

“He cannot do nothing, he is now waiting all the time, the whole family is waiting all the time. And so he trained now a few times with us and then he was then in a good mood, so that’s good for him to play.

“I think signs are positive, optimistic, but the thing we all want to hear didn’t happen yet. After the game no words were necessary. We just gave each other a hug. We know how it i desperately waiting for the right news.”

While the lack of resolution over the weekend is worrying, the continued belief is that the National Liberation Army (ELN) intends to release Diaz’ father unharmed and is negotiating with the government to secure it.

It is believed a local gang affiliated with Colombia’s last major guerrilla group was responsible for the kidnapping without it being approved by the larger organization, hindering efforts to find a quick resolution.