Ryan Gravenberch: I Need A Premier League Goal!

Ryan Gravenberch has certainly hit the ground running, but is still waiting for that all important milestone - his first Premier League goal.

The 21 year old Dutch midfielder has scored twice in the regular season already, but against Europa League teams Union SG and Toulouse. He’s eager to keep that going through to the Premier League, the toughest competition he’s been in.

“I need one!” the Dutchman said recently.

“And I will make one for sure, I hope! I’m here now for a few weeks. It’s still early days but I’m feeling good, everything is sorted and everything is good.

“It’s been very good for me, to be fair. I made a good start, I’m very happy about that. And the home games with Liverpool, the atmosphere, to be honest it’s amazing. I’m just happy.”

Liverpool’s next match is on Sunday, as the Reds travel to Kenilworth Road to face newly promoted side Luton Town, and Gravenberch is ready and raring to go to hopefully unlock that achievement. The Men are in good form as well as they are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, and Gravenberch hopes that works in their favor.

“There are no easy games. There is not one single team that is bad, or not good. Every single game you have to give everything. That’s the Premier League,” Gravenberch added.

“There is more intensity, and also physically [it is harder].

“I think the Premier League is the number one competition in the world. It’s different from where I came from.

“For me, I am enjoying playing again, being on the pitch, playing with my teammates and showing everything I can. That is good for me as a person and as a player, that I can do that again.”

Gravenberch has definitely shown that the Premier League is the right place for his type of skills, and we as fans are just as eager to see how he thrives in the toughest competition.