Luis Diaz Returns to Liverpool Training as He Waits for “Good News”

With Liverpool preparing to face Luton Town on Sunday in the Premier League, one of the main points of discussion is around star forward Luis Diaz, whose father was kidnapped last week but with hopes raised over the past 24 hours he could soon be released.

Speaking to the press today, manager Jürgen Klopp said that while there is no new updates to report as of now, Diaz has been in training and the current mood is hopeful for a positive resolution to the difficult events of the past week for the player and his family.

“He had yesterday a session and will be part of the team,” Klopp said when asked about him. “If he feels right he will train with us. The session he had, you could see when he is with the boys it is fine, it’s okay, but you could see as well that he didn’t sleep a lot.

“We just have to see how he is and we go from there. The news from Colombia, I didn’t get it personally, I always get them forwarded, but everything that gives us a little bit of hope is good. We are waiting actually for the really good news, but that’s it pretty much.”

Rebel group ELN, or National Liberation Army, have been identified as the group that took Daiz’ parents, with his mother rescued shortly after they were abducted but the kidnappers then escaping into the dense jungle around Barrancas with the player’s father.

There has been some suggestion that the kidnapping may have been done by individuals within the organization without top level sign-off, with ELN not even initially aware that they were the ones who had taken the Colombian winger’s parents for ransom.

Whether or not that represents the reality of the kidnapping, after a week of uncertainty, signs over the past 24 hours have pointed increasingly towards the potential for a positive resolution and safe return for Diaz’ father, Luis Manuel Diaz, in the coming days.

“I cannot really say what we will do [for Sunday] because we just have to wait to see where we can pick up the boy from and go from there,” Klopp added of the situation. “But it’s all about him, that he makes himself available or not, and I will not force anything.”