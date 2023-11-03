Wataru Endo Talks About Adjusting to Life in Liverpool

Wataru Endo has reached 11 appearances after the match against AFC Bournemouth. The midfielder helped the team win their fourth round Carabao Cup game before being subbed out for Trent Alexander-Arnold early in the second half.

After that match and before their Premier League game against Luton Town, Endo talked with the official site about how he’s adjusting to life in his new home. He, of course, name dropped the Beatles and admitted that he didn’t know they were originally from Liverpool when he arrived.

“Actually I didn’t know The Beatles were from Liverpool but I have listened to The Beatles’ songs because my former teacher was a Beatles fan,” Endo bravely explained.

“When I was a junior high school student he always played a Beatles song before his class, so I know a few of The Beatles’ songs. My favourite Beatles song is Let it Be.”

Not a controversial pick, but Let It Be is still a solid choice.

Asked about his opinion on his performances thus far, Endo said, “Toulouse was my best performance for Liverpool so far. I can improve more but I feel now my teammates already know me and how I play on the pitch, and also I know how they play as well. It was a very good game and I felt much more comfortable playing.”

In the Reds’ 5-1 victory over Toulouse, Endo scored his first Liverpool goal in the 30th minute. It was also the first chance he’s had to play a full 90 minutes.

At the moment, Liverpool are still fighting on four fronts, so Endo will certainly have more time to shine as the games begin piling up in the winter.