Home Date Against West Ham Awaits Liverpool In League Cup Quarter Final

The quarter-finals of the League (aka EFL aka Carabao) Cup have been set for the week of December 18th, and it’s a home date against West Ham that Liverpool fans have to look forward to in about six weeks once the competition resumes.

Following Wednesday’s Round of 16 ties, the next round has been drawn and for the Reds it’s neither the toughest nor the easiest of draws, but getting to play at Anfield against the 9th-place Hammers will make Jürgen Klopp’s sides clear favourites.

The other draws see Everton at home against Fulham, Chelsea hosting Newcastle, and Port Vale welcoming Middlesbrough in an all lower league matchup that pairs up the 16th place side in League One with the 10th place side in The Championship.

If any club has cause to complain it might be Newcastle, likely second favourites to the Reds to win it all at this point, who were rewarded for their victories over Manchester City and United in the last two rounds with a trip to Stamford Bridge.

While not yet confirmed, Liverpool’s match against West Ham has tentatively been set for Wednesday the 20th while the other three games—including Everton’s, which is also at home, forcing the split—are expected to be played on the 19th.