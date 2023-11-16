Ryan Gravenberch Expected to Rejoin Dutch National Team in 2024

When Ryan Gravenberch completed his transfer to Liverpool late in the summer, his arrival on Merseyside coincided with the first international break of the season. And rather than heading off with the Dutch U21s, he chose to focus on adjusting to his new club.

That led to an angry reaction from various members of the Netherlands’ set-up, including U21 boss Michael Reiziger and national team manager Ronald Koeman. Since then, though, any differences appear to have been settled, with Reiziger noting “that is already behind us” earlier this month.

Without the minor knee injury picked up by Gravenberch that kept him out on the weekend against Brentford, in fact, the expectation was that he would have joined the U21s for games against Gibraltar and Sweden over the next week.

Further insight into the situation was provided by the player’s brother, Danzell Gravenberch, a striker for second tier Netherlands side Telstar, who was asked about his brother’s national team issues this week.

“There were some disagreements, but that has now been resolved,” his older brother noted. “Ryan is not there quite yet, but if he continues what he is doing it will happen naturally. He just has to do his thing and hopefully he will get back into the picture by just enjoying playing football.”

The younger Gravenberch has quickly adjusted at Liverpool and become a favourite of manager Jürgen Klopp, banishing doubts over his struggles at Bayern Munich and leading to questions of how the Bavarians managed to mismanage such a talent.