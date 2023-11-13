Kostas Tsimikas Reflects On Bounce-Back Performance Against Brentford

With Liverpool stumbling in their previous two outings, many had been quick to highlight that perhaps Kostas Tsimikas hadn’t managed to meet the standards set by the injured Andy Robertson.

With the Greek left back likely needed to start for the rest of the calendar year, it was a somewhat worrying situation. His performance on Sunday against Brentford, though, was much improved.

“I wanted so much to play good, to help the team to win the three points,” he said afterwards. “For me it was very important because the previous games were not the best I have played.

“I can’t describe it. It was not the best football I played in all these years with the teams I was with. It’s something that never happened to me, and I wanted to just be focused, just to think that I’m a good player.

“I wanted a little moment, one assist just to put the fire on myself. I wanted to help the team to win the points. So I’m really happy for that, that it was one mistake that I made in the previous game.”

That one moment involved a run to keep a ball in play when it looked destined to go out of bounds—and to then turn that mad dash and stretch into a perfect, goal-assisting cross to Mohamed Salah.

Combined with a generally solid outing off the ball in defence, it was a fitting moment to cap a good afternoon for Tsimikas, the kind he will be asked to deliver regularly in the coming weeks.

“When we come back we have important games,” he added. “I think it was very important, this performance and result, and we go from here. Everything is in front of us and we have to fight for it.