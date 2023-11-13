Klopp Talk: “There Was No Season Where You Win All Your Football Games”

Coming off a pair of sub-par performances and results, with Liverpool having stumbled in a league draw with Luton Town and a European defeat at Toulouse, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds needed to show they could bounce back against Brentford.

They did exactly that, easing their way to a 3-0 victory, with the margin given some late padding but on the whole a fair reflection of the day’s solid performance.

“When you think about the season, when you look back to other seasons, there was no season where you win all your football games,” Klopp reflected on the recent results. “If it happens you just have to take the right things out of it and make the right conclusion.

“I’m really pleased that we used that we reacted in the way we did today. You’ll never find out, but if we’d won at Toulouse, have a fantastic performance, maybe we struggle today against Brentford.”

Of their last three opponents, Brentford looked the most difficult on paper, which had some fans feeling at least a little concerned heading into the match. Klopp is certainly right, though, that stumbles are inevitable—and they won’t always come when you expect.

On Sunday, Liverpool showed that their last two outings may have been nothing more than that. Now, the only problem is having to wait two weeks and an international break before they play again.

“We scored wonderful goals, to be honest,” Klopp added. “It was a real good performance against one of the most difficult opponents you can face.”