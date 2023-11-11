Joe Gomez Is Prepared For Brentford Test

Liverpool need a win. After their first loss in the Europa League against Toulouse and a disappointing draw with newly promoted Luton Town last week, they need a strong performance to get their mentality back on track.

On Sunday, the Reds have a chance to turn it around when they welcome Brentford to Anfield. Last week showed that they can’t underestimate any opponent. Ninth place Brentford are on a three-game winning streak as they make the trip to Merseyside. They’ll be looking to extend that further against a vulnerable Liverpool side.

Joe Gomez understands the danger a game like this poses.

“They have proven now they are a very good Premier League side,” Gomez said.

“They have good individuals that speak for themselves, but as a unit I think they’ve created a real culture there that other clubs look at and pick things from. It won’t be easy, for sure, we know that. But any game in the Premier League isn’t easy and we’ve just got to try to prepare well and do the best we can.”

Last season, they suffered a loss against Brentford in January before evening the score at the end of the season. Liverpool’s propensity to give up goals and need to crawl back from behind will make it much harder to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.