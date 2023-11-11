LASK’s Manager Starts Very One-Sided Rivalry With Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool had a chance to wrap up Group E in the Europa League with a win away at Toulouse. Given the busy December ahead and still being within touching distance of league favorite’s Manchester City, it would’ve been a very, very good thing to secure both qualification to the knockout rounds and top spot early.

The Reds did not do this. They sent out a weakened (though not weak!) side, hoping to rotate and keep the plates spinning in all competitions, and got beat. This can happen, especially on the road in Europe.

However, LASK manager Thomas Sageder has decided, at least for publicity purposes, to take Liverpool’s loss to Toulouse personally.

“What can I say?” Sageder said to Austrian publication Kicker, “I’m starting to dislike [Klopp], now he’s putting together a [reserve] squad and here [at LASK] he’s criticizing the groundskeeper. We have the opportunity [at Anfield] to show what we think about it.”

Ohhhh soooo close to yet another manager trying to diminish the power of Anfield ahead of a visit (and inevitable defeat). But with three weeks to go until the fixture, there’s still time!

Despite beating Union SG 3-0, LASK remain in last place in the group, and will need at least a draw at Anfield (and help from the other results) in order to secure qualification to the knockout rounds.

Unlucky.

Then again, perhaps if LASK had gotten a single point from either of their first two fixtures their qualification hopes wouldn’t be on life support.

Or, you know, blame Klopp for your situation and shit pitch.