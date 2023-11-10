Klopp Talk: “Well Deserved To Lose”

Liverpool suffered their first loss in the Europa League in France on Thursday night. The Reds traveled to play the return fixture against Toulouse and lost 3-2. They very nearly managed to grab a point at the end, but Jarell Quansah at the death, but it was called back for a handball by Alexis Mac Allister in the build up.

After the game, while manager Jürgen Klopp denied that the equalizer should have been disqualified, he didn’t blame that call against them for why they lost the game.

“It was well deserved to lose because they won pretty much all the decisive challenges, battles,” he said. “We have too many situations where we should have won the ball but we didn’t. On top of that we gave the ball away easily at least twice - one was a goal, the other I am not sure if it was an allowed goal or a disallowed goal.”

Asked about the Quansah goal in particular, he said, “ I didn’t see it properly but I heard there could have been a penalty for us in another situation, I don’t know. Actually, I am a bit more concerned about [the fact that] I would have loved us to have played better, to be honest. That’s my main issue tonight. In a football way more aggressive.”

Despite the poor performances this week, Klopp still says that he’s not worried about the direction that they’re going.

“No, I am not concerned,” he declared. “In the end, we were intense - we threw everything in, but the problem is in a football game you have to make the decisive things in the right moment to do them right. We cannot concede the goals we conceded again.”

It won’t be long until they have the chance to prove it. Liverpool play again on Sunday when they welcome Brentford to Anfield.