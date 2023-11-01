Lijnders: Liverpool “Happy” with Talk of Pushing for Multiple Trophies

Liverpool are expected to rotate heavily against Bournemouth in the League Cup, but while in past seasons that might have meant unfamiliar names from the academy, this season the squad’s strength is such that it will still likely be mostly first team players.

Along with that strength in depth comes expectations. Expectations that have only grown with the Reds starting the season strongly in the league and in Europe that this is a side that fully capable of competing for silverware on four fronts this season.

“Our squad is full of potential and our squad is full of desire,” said assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday night’s game. “You saw an example in the Toulouse game, Europa League, when we changed eight times.

“We kept our identity, we still were in the opposition half, we had the ball, and we were constantly creating. With eight changes, that says a lot. I’m really happy with that. But that comes from the quality of the players—especially their hunger, their desire.”

Pressed specifically on talk of being able to not perhaps just win a trophy this season or to be competitive but to potentially win multiple pieces of silverware, Lijnders said he and the coaches have no interest in stifling that talk and the belief underpinning it.

“They are in a moment where they want to achieve,” Jürgen Klopp’s number two added. “I don’t mind they are saying it, I don’t mind they show their dreams. If you compete for Liverpool, that should be always there, no? We are really happy with them.”