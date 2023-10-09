Jürgen Klopp on Brighton Draw: “We Should Have Scored for 3-1”

At times in the second half on Saturday it felt as though, having gone down a goal to Brighton early, Liverpool would inevitably get the third goal that would cap off a comeback win and give them another 3-1 come-from-behind victory this season.

In the end, that third goal never arrived and Brighton grew back into the game, earning a leveller in the 78th minute that saw the match end 2-2. Not the worst result for the Reds, and probably fair on balance, but not the victory that could have been.

“I think unfortunately, yes,” said Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp following the match when asked if the final scoreline was a fair one. “I think it is clear in the second half we should have scored for 3-1, there were one or two really good opportunities.

“But because we don’t score there, we keep the game open and in this area where the free-kick happened we produced too many set-pieces, corners and especially free-kicks. It was intense for both teams, so I think it’s the right result in the end.”

Right, perhaps, and also one that along with the weekend’s other results makes for a highly congested Premier League table heading into the October international break, with Tottenham surprise leaders ahead of Arsenal, Man City, and the Reds.

Tottenham built on their good fortune of a week ago when “significant human error” helped them to defeat Liverpool, adding another win to their tally and taking them to 20 points. Elsewhere, Arsenal knocked off title favourites City to also go to 20.

City then sit third on on 18 points while the Reds have 17. Aston Villa and Brighton are next challengers in line with 17. A point for Liverpool, while not ideal, is hardly the worst result against a tough opponent in what’s could be a tight title race.

“I know in some moments they had the upper hand, but that’s it,” Klopp added of Sunday’s 2-2 draw. “I really think if we had scored the third one that we would have deserved to win, definitely. But I guess it was like it was.”