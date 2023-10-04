Liverpool Lose Curtis Jones Appeal

Liverpool FC have been unsuccessful in their appeal to overturn the red card for Curtis Jones. During the farce of a game against Tottenham on Sunday, Jones was initially shown a yellow card for a challenge on Yves Bissouma in the 26th minute. However, momentum caused his foot to roll off the ball during the challenge and landed on Bissouma’s shin.

The yellow was upgraded to a red card after a VAR review. Liverpool were hoping that the review, which consisted of a still frame of Jones making contact with Bissouma, would be deemed flawed, but that attempt to reverse the suspension has now failed.

Jones will now serve a three-match ban, starting with Liverpool’s trip to Brighton this Sunday. He will also miss the Merseyside derby at Anfield on October 21 before serving the last game of his ban when Liverpool host Nottingham Forest.

It’s a shame, as Curtis has been in a rich vein of form, and his ability to keep the ball and counter-press has been crucial to the team’s performances this season. It also adds to a growing list of missing players, as Diogo Jota will miss the game against Brighton due to his sending-off on Sunday for a second yellow card. Thankfully, that’s a one-match ban. Cody Gakpo is injured after his goal on Sunday but is expected to make his return shortly after the next international break.

Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara continue to miss time. Bajcetic had played in our first Europa League game against LASK but has suffered a minor calf problem. These absences should see new boys Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch get an opportunity to shine. Go get them, Redmen.