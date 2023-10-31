Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay Set to Begin Training with Preston North End

When Liverpool signed 18-year-old Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen in a £4.2M deal—a record sale for the Scottish club—expectations were that the young, athletic right back would be able to lighten the load on Trent Alexander-Arnold from day one.

Injuries, though, almost entirely derailed his first season at the club, and then a move to Preston North End on loan this past summer with the goal of getting him regular first team minutes was met with an almost instant setback and another layoff.

Nearly three months later, and having returned to Liverpool to rehab the injury—believed to be a reoccurrence of the knee injury that kept him out of the second half of last year—he is set to re-join training with Preston this week according to local reports.

For Preston, his return is expected to help lighten the load on defender Brad Potts, who has started every game in his absence, but care will need to be taken with a player who at this point has barely kicked a ball in more than a calendar year.

Liverpool’s multi-million Pound outlay for the teenage right back from Scotland in 2002 speaks to how highly he is viewed as a prospect, but his long-term health beyond the pitch even needs to be considered as he gets eased back into action.