Jarell Quansah on Seizing His Liverpool Opportunity

The return of the League Cup this week, with Liverpool set to travel to face Bournemouth on Wednesday evening, will mean a chance for rest and rotation for some of the Reds’ most-played stars and chances to impress for some younger players.

Amongst those expected to start on Wednesday is Jarell Quansah, the 20-year-old centre half who’s been at the club since the age of five and has already impressed this season in six appearances, including three in the Premier League.

“I just wanted the opportunity in pre-season to try to show what I could do,” Quansah said, reflecting on having quickly established himself as a legitimate option for Jürgen Klopp at centre half. “That was it really, I didn’t really think too far ahead.

“There’s no point in trying to plan out a season, because in football anything can happen. I was ready for any game time, all the training we did. I had a lot of confidence coming in. I just wanted to perform and challenge for a spot really.”

He’s certainly done that, grabbing the opportunity created by a Virgil van Dijk red card and Trent Alexander-Arnold injury—that forcing Joe Gomez to shift to right back. Amongst his six appearances, he has a start in the Premier League and Europa League.

If as expected Quansah starts on Wednesday evening at Bournemouth, it will be his second start in the League Cup, with the youngster impressing against Leicester City in the previous round in his third start of the 2023-24 campaign so far.

“You just have to play what’s in front of you really,” he added of his hopes for the coming weeks. “As long as I can get as much game time as I can and get rhythm, hopefully after a few more games I’ll start to show the level that I think I am.”