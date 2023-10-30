Dominik Szoboszlai Says Liverpool “Are Ready for Every Team”

Last season, Liverpool struggled against sides down the table; against sides that packed in deep and played stubborn football. On Sunday against a Nottingham Forest side packed deep and playing stubborn football, they won comfortably.

Their 3-0 win felt fully deserved at the end of the day, and there were solid performances around the pitch as the Reds played a patient game and trusted that, in time, Forest would crack. Afterwards, Dominik Szoboszlai reflected on the win.

“We are ready for every team,” said Liverpool’s new midfield star. “As a group, we can do a lot this season. How we started, we just have to continue like this. We just have to work, work, work, as much as we can, and at the end it will pay off.”

Wins by the sides they are chasing over the weekend kept the table the same, but their fourth place standing—three off surprise leaders Tottenham—and 23 points from ten games is a solid foundation for a side that continues to improve.

Heading into the season there were question marks around how long it might take a wholly rebuilt midfield—including Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo—to really settle in. The answer has been no time at all.

Next up, heavy rotation will be expected for Liverpool as they switch gears and take on Bournemouth in the League Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday—though these days, even heavy rotation should mean plenty of big names in the mix.