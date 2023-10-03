Luis Diaz: “Our Objective Is to Win Every Competition”

Over the first two months of the 2023-24 season, Luis Diaz has firmly established himself as first choice on the left of Jürgen Klopp’s attacking trio, regularly showing off pace, trickery, and graft while contributing three goals and an assist in eight appearances so far.

After being sidelined by injury for a significant stretch last season, it’s been a welcome return to action and form for the Colombian international—and unsurprisingly he’s now looking to keep that form going and is targeting titles and trophies with the Reds this year.

“I’ve really learned a huge amount of things and I’m feeling that more and more all the time, not just in terms of my football but in my decision-making generally,” Diaz said, reflecting on his growth since joining in January of 2022. “Personally, I also feel in a really good place.

“As for the future, I can see myself winning lots of trophies with this great club, starting with trying to win everything that is up for grabs this season and doing exactly what I know best which is playing football, scoring goals, making assists, and feeling good on the pitch.”

After a scintillating first half-season with the Reds, Diaz started year two in top form before suffering a knee injury against Arsenal in October of 2022. That injury—somewhat unexpected for a player with a stellar fitness track record—had him out of action until April.

Most will expect Diaz to be rotated for Liverpool’s mid-week Europa League tie against Union SG before returning to the starting eleven for Sunday’s league game vs. Brighton. Then, the international break, where Colombia have games against Uruguay and Ecuador.

“Our aims and objectives that are planned out this season are to try to win every competition that we enter,” the winger added. “We want to put everything right from the season we’ve just had. We had a great pre-season and had been preparing really well.

“We have to set out to win everything we can this season because last year wasn’t so good by our standards. It’s about trying to win all the competitions on offer [and] hoping we can manage to win all the silverware that is up for grabs so we can make it a great season.”