Captain Virgil Pleased With How New Players are Settling In

Liverpool Captain Virgil van Dijk is most pleased by how the club’s new recruits this season have settled in, as he wrote in his programme notes ahead of the weekend’s game against Nottingham Forest.

“Dominik, Alexis, Wataru and Ryan are all different players with different personalities, but each of them in their own way has come into the club and adapted with very little fuss”, he wrote.

“I would like to think that part of the reason for this is that we are a welcoming club, but even if this is the case you still need the individuals themselves to arrive with a positive attitude and a willingness to fit in”.

Liverpool currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, with some great performances and some inconsistency. So it will be important for the entire squad to pitch in and take the season forward.

“We’re only in late October now so it is important to remember, though, that no matter how well the new boys have settled in they will still be finding their feet. It is up to the rest of us to keep on giving them whatever support and encouragement they need”, added Virgil.

“As individuals and as a group they have already made a positive impression, so long may that continue.”