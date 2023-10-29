Luis Diaz’s Parents Kidnapped in Horrific Incident in Barrancas

In a horrific incident, reports broke that Colombian forward Luis Diaz’s parents were kidnapped by armed men on motorcycles on Saturday. His father and mother, Luis Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulanda were heading home in Barrancas, their town, when they were stopped by kidnappers, according to one report.

On Sunday, the club published a brief official statement acknowledging the situation:

Liverpool Football Club can confirm it is aware of an ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz in Colombia. It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, the player’s welfare will continue to be our immediate priority.

Colombian military and police were reportedly mobilized by President Gustavo Petro and Diaz’s mother was found and released unharmed first.

“In an operation in Barrancas, Luis Díaz’s mother has been rescued, we continue the search for the father”, said the President.

The Colombian Football Federation released a statement that it “rejects the security situation that the parents of our player Luis Díaz are going through”.

“From the FCF we express our solidarity with him and his entire family and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation”, it added.

There are still no reliable reports about his father’s present status, so it seems that it is a developing issue.