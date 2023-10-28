Tsimikas Looking Forward to Extended Opportunity

Nobody wanted to see Liverpool vice-captain and moodsetter Andy Robertson walk off injured during international duty. They definitely didn’t want to hear that his dislocated shoulder will require surgery and three months recovery time before he’s fit to return.

However, if any good thing can come out of this, it’s that Greek international Kostas Tsimikas will finally get the opportunity to prove his worth with an extended spell in the left-back role. Since joining the club in the summer of 2020, he has yet to get a consecutive run of games in which to showcase his abilities. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are such a seasoned and well-matched duo on the wings that it’s been hard for any other players to get a foot in.

Speaking of Alexander-Arnold, though, Tsimikas might look to his Liverpool career as inspiration. The right-back carved his own way into the first team via a long term injury to the then first choice defender Nathaniel Clyne and wound up impressing Klopp enough to now becoming one of the first players on the team sheet.

Tsimikas talked to Sky Sports about his reaction to the news, which he got in a phone call.

“I think always, when I play, I see it as a big opportunity,” he said. “I didn’t expect Andy to get injured. When they called me and said to me that they expected for me to be happy, but me, I wasn’t, because first of all, with Andy, we are good friends and also we are team-mates.

"I wasn't happy, we are good friends."



“Of course, I need him and he needs me. Me alone and him alone, we can’t play all the games because there are so many. The rhythm is very important for a football player. I think until now, I play a game and after, I rest and after I play again. Always this, didn’t do too much for my rhythm.

“But always I try to work even harder in training, to keep this good shape. I think now the rhythm will come, I will be more ready and more fit.”

Only time will tell if Tsimikas can give Robertson real competition. He’s shown glimmers of real class in the games that he has played over the years, including a few Man of the Match performances.

Now we need to light a candle and pray for his continued fitness as he takes on this new challenge.