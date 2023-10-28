Alisson: Newcastle Save Is Best Premier League Moment So Far

Liverpool’s #1, Alisson Becker, is a phenomenal goalkeeper, and among the best shot-stoppers in the world. This is not news. This is, as Rafa Benitez might put it, “facts.”

Like any great goalkeeper, he’s had a fair few spectacular moments for the Reds between the sticks. His save against Napoli to ensure Champions League knockout qualification—in a year when they went on to win the thing—is probably top of anyone’s list of stellar moments for Ali.

Unlike many a great goalkeeper, he also has an impressive collection of offensive contributions, such as his assist to Mo Salah in the dying minutes to clinch a 2-0 win against Manchester United. And of course, who can forget that header against West Brom which helped the Reds secure Champions League qualification?

Well, Alisson, for one, doesn’t think any of his attacking contributions are at the top of his impressive Premier League resume. Indeed, he ranks his recent Save of the Month against Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron—one that kept a 10-man Liverpool in the game which they would ultimately win—as his finest Premier League moment (so far).

“As a goalkeeper you have to go for every ball,” Ali explained, “you never just look at the ball just going into the net. You have always to try because it’s what I did in this one, to be honest. It was a really difficult save, a nice save to look as well.

For such an impressive goalkeeper, it’s rare to see Alisson need to be at full stretch to make a save. Generally his positioning is good enough to not need to be making Hollywood saves. But on this occasion, it sure did look nice.

As for his goal, he had the following to say:

“It was a desperate moment that you just try to do everything to help. The header was lovely.”

Hopefully we’ll have a fair few good years left with Ali at his peak, and more great moments like these ahead.