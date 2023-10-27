Klopp Talk: “It’s Been Easy to Fall In Love With This Team”

Liverpool continued their winning run in the Europa League, notching a 5-1 victory over visiting Toulouse on Thursday evening. The Reds scored first, thanks to Diogo Jota. Then when the visitors equalized, Wataru Endo opened his account as a Liverpool player with a header past the Toulouse keeper.

From then on, they just kept scoring, with Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah all getting on the score sheet before the final whistle.

Liverpool now sit atop group E halfway through the group stage, which puts them in an excellent position going forward.

After the match, Jürgen Klopp commended his team’s strong performance.

“Toulouse are a good team, they are playing football, [but] we put a proper shift in and that’s what I wanted,” he said. “Then the goals we scored were wonderful. I would say the right players scored the goals, all of them were really, really good. So, nothing to complain [about] really.”

The new look Liverpool are still getting bedded in and learning to play alongside with one another. We’ve hopefully not seen the best of them yet. When asked about his side’s progress, Klopp wasn’t stingy with his praise.

“I think I’ve said before, I think it’s really easy to fall in love with this team because it [has] so much excitement in it,” he aid. “We have to make massive steps, we have to grow, we have to get more stable, we have to do a lot of things but a lot of signs are really promising. That’s true as well.

“How the team interacts with each other is really nice because when you talk about the rebuild of a team then it is all about the things you see on the pitch, obviously, but to see that there must be a rebuild off the pitch as well – and that’s going really well.”

What can certainly be said for this team is that they’ve kept their composure in the face of some tricky and occasionally infuriating circumstances this season. That speaks to their resilience and hopefully bodes well for them as the festive period with all of its craziness gets closer.