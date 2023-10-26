Klopp Talk: “We Need to Turn Promise into Something More Substantial”

Liverpool have started the 2023-24 season off strongly, with the Reds sat fourth in the Premier League after nine games, just a point off Arsenal and Man City and three behind the league’s in-form side and current leaders Tottenham.

In Europe, they’re top of their Europa League group with a pair of wins and six points. As they prepare to play their third group stage game, though, Jürgen Klopp warns that what matters most is what they do next following their promising start.

“We cannot lose sight of the need to turn promise into something more substantial,” the manager said in his matchday notes. “There are never any shortcuts and experience tells us that there will be times when we have to suffer.

“We are striving for stability and consistency but we are doing this against opponents who have similar objectives, so it stands to reason the journey will not be easy. Toulouse will be the latest barrier in our way and we should expect a proper challenge.”

A win here would give them nine points and ensure nobody else in the group could end the matchweek with more than four, all but ensuring Liverpool of a place in the second round—but with work still to do to ensure a first place finish.

Similarly in the league, a weekend game against Nottingham Forest while Arsenal face Sheffield United, City play local rivals Man United, and Tottenham travel to Crystal Palace gives them a chance to at least keep pace—and maybe more.

The pressure to keep winning, though, is real. Slip up in Europe and finish second in the group and they could face a side dropping from the Champions League in the knockout rounds, while domestically the challenges are clear.