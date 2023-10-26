Klopp Pays Tribute to Bill Kenwright

At the presser ahead of Liverpool’s Europa League game against Toulouse, Jürgen Klopp took the time to pay tribute to one of the city’s sons, Everton’s long-time chairman Bill Kenwright, who passed from liver cancer on 23 October 2023, at the age of 78.

“The thing that I read recently, obviously, [he had] a massive heart for the city [of Liverpool] and a massive heart for Everton but the message he gave around the Hillsborough speech he held that time, I heard about: ‘They chose the wrong city and chose the wrong mums’. That’s a really strong message.”

“With all of the rivalry with Everton, especially around the games, I don’t think we have any issues with each other left or right of games. This just shows how united we are in these moments, and that’s really big. He found the right words for it. My condolences to the family. I hope they are ok.”