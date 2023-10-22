Alisson On Persevering for the Win in “Frustrating” Game vs. Everton

No side has had more early kickoffs coming out of an international break than Liverpool since Jürgen Klopp took charge, with the Reds having had more than twice the number of the next side on the list, Tottenham.

On Saturday, they faced yet another such game, taking on Everton in the derby in the lunch Saturday slot. And while they started well, as the game wore on and remained scoreless, doubts could have begun to creep in.

“During the matches, sometimes you have to deal with that feeling of frustration and I think we did really well today,” said goalkeeper Alisson Becker of the Reds’ eventually grinding out a deserved 2-0 victory.

“It’s always tough to come back from the national team and play at 12:30. We were travelling a lot, going to South America and playing hard games, but I’m glad we could get the three points. That was massive today.”

A massive result that ensures that Liverpool will stay in the top four after matchweek nine and at worst find themselves a game off the league leaders at the quarter-season mark when all the games are said and done.

It wasn’t an easy afternoon, but with Liverpool holding a 2.29 to 0.09 xG edge against an Everton side that failed to create anything even before going down to ten men, that three points was deserved is inarguable.

“We were patient enough and worked the ball well,” Alisson added. “[Luis Diaz]’s one-on-ones were amazing creating chances for us, and suddenly the game opens up for us. It’s a massive one today in the derby.”