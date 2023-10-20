Harvey Elliott: Merseyside Derby Is “Massive”

Another international break, another early Saturday afternoon Liverpool game. This time the death slot will be the first Merseyside derby of the season, with Liverpool welcoming Everton to Anfield.

Liverpool are in fourth place while Everton are down in 16th, but current standing never really matter when it comes to these fixtures. The early time slot and post-international break hangover throw a curveball into things, but that won’t deter the fans in the stadium.

It won’t deter Harvey Elliott either, at least if you believe what he has to say on the subject. After captaining the England U21s over the international break, Elliott is now back home and preparing for the match.

“It’s going to be a massive game,” Elliott said. “If a Merseyside derby is not something to look forward to then I don’t know what is!”

Asked about his teammates, Elliott assured us that they are all up for it.

“But the boys are raring to go, everybody is fired up and looking at it in training. Everton are obviously going to be very competitive, as we are, and it’s another opportunity to go out and hopefully paint the city red.”

If you say so, Harvey. Hopefully we will see a team full of alert, fit, prepared players ready to take on this challenge and give us a good game to make up for the last few disappointments.