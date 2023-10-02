Liverpool Appeal Controversial Curtis Jones Red Card vs. Tottenham

Liverpool have formally submitted an appeal of Curtis Jones’ controversial red card given on Saturday after VAR official Darren England called match referee Simon Hooper to review his yellow card decision for a tackle by the player.

Replays showed Jones’ foot low, in control, and with studs down as he contested a 50:50 ball with Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma. Both players made contact with the ball, changing its rotation and causing Jones’ foot to ride over the top and for his studs to impact Bissouma’s ankle.

Viewing just the result of the tackle—as was the case for Hooper as he approached the VAR monitor to a frozen, still-frame of the final impact—gave the clear impression of a violent and red card-worth tackle.

In that light, one could understand the decision, though without the prejudicial choice to begin Hooper’s review by way of a frozen, still-frame image of the final impact and instead allowing him to view the tackle from its starting point one would not have been surprised to see a different outcome.

Given the subjective nature of the call, though, and that ex-players and pundits were broadly split on whether the tackle was worthy of a red card, expectation should be low when it comes to the chances the red is overturned.

The situation may not be helped, either, by the current tension between Liverpool and England’s Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after the Reds rebuffed the refereeing body’s non-apology for ruling out an obviously legal and onside Luis Diaz goal in the same match.