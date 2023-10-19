Cody Gakpo Returns to Training

With return to normalcy — that is, football we care about — just days away, it appears as though, for once, the international break hasn’t ruined Liverpool’s season, at least from a squad health perspective.

Certainly Andy Robertson’s dislocated shoulder is likely to keep the Scot out for anywhere from two weeks to three months depending on whether or not surgery is required — although the fullback’s recovery from injuries in the past has been abnormally quick — but others have returned from a stretch on the sidelines, with Cody Gakpo returning to training on Thursday, following a knee injury suffered in the loss to Tottenham last month.

Unlike the last international break, the South American contingent has returned a day early, and was also in full training today, meaning Darwin Núñez, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Díaz and Alisson Becker are all presumably fit and available for the Merseyside derby on Saturday. Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago remain unavailable.